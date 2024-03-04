BMW Group launches construction of high-voltage battery assembly plant in Thailand

BMW Group readies next production site for BEV manufacturing

After a joint ground-breaking ceremony with Milan Nedeljković, Board Member for Production, representatives of the Thai government and the German ambassador to Thailand Ernst Reichel, construction work is underway for the BMW Group’s own local manufacturing facility for Gen-5 high-voltage batteries. With that, the BMW Group is readying yet another production facility to manufacture fully electric vehicles, with local BEV production scheduled to start in the second half of 2025.

“Local production of high-voltage batteries in Rayong is the next logical step in the continued electrification of our production network. Once again, the principle of ‘local for local’ applies, supporting economic development, employment opportunities and knowledge transfer in Thailand and the ASEAN region,” said Milan Nedeljković, Board Member for Production at BMW AG, at the ground-breaking ceremony.

The forthcoming high-voltage battery assembly facility will have a footprint of 4,000 square metres and is an important addition to the business activities of BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand. The new assembly line will convert imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries. The BMW Group has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (approx. 42 million euros) in the project, a significant share of which – almost 1.4 billion baht (approx. 36 million euros) – will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment and systems.

The BMW Group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for locally made plug-in hybrids since 2019. Plant Rayong manufactures around two dozen BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai as well as various ASEAN markets. In 2023 output totalled more than 12,000 cars and almost 11,000 motorcycles.

Comprehensive training programme

Employees will undergo comprehensive training programmes, which will be delivered in the global production network with the aim of improving the technical skills of local staff through knowledge transfer. The investment in professional training and development also underscores the BMW Group’s commitment to advancing the Thai economy.

Joint education programme with UNICEF – also in Thailand

As well as developing its own workforce, the BMW Group is very much involved in boosting industry in Thailand and the global transition to mobility solutions that help conserve resources. This year it is collaborating with UNICEF in Thailand to improve career opportunities for young people through a targeted STEM education programme, training and careers advice.

SOURCE: BMW Group