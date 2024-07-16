BMW Group is first automobile manufacturer to receive the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key™️ certificate

Renewed proof of innovative leadership in digital vehicle access

The BMW Group is the first automotive manufacturer to receive the CCC Digital Key™️ certificate from the Car Connectivity Consortium for its digital vehicle access. The certification is based on the CCC’s highest requirements for secure and interoperable vehicle-to-device access and confirms that the BMW Digital Key meets these requirements. The Car Connectivity Consortium is a cross-industry standardisation organisation. It dedicates its work to the further development of the connectivity of vehicles with intelligent mobile devices and drives this forward globally. The BMW Group has been a member of the consortium since 2017. From the outset, the company has been leading the development and establishment of cross-industry technologies and safety standards with its partners within the consortium. In addition to numerous automotive manufacturers, CCC member companies also include the most important smartphone manufacturers, tier one automotive suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers and providers of security products.

“Certifying digital key solutions at every point of the vehicle-to-device ecosystem is imperative as we work to increase adoption and build trust among consumers and the industry at large,” said Alysia Johnson, President, Car Connectivity Consortium. “Our entire membership has helped us progress towards this goal since we first launched the certification program in December, and we’re proud to designate BMW as the first automotive manufacturer to be CCC Digital Key™️ certified.”

“We want to offer our customers the best possible overall experience and innovative, convenient vehicle access is an important part of this experience. The fact that our digital key is now the first product to receive CCC Digital Key™️ certification underlines our claim to leadership in this area,” says Kai Barbehön, Head of Central Control Unit Development, Physical Vehicle Network and Power Supply BMW Group. “We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with CCC and regard the CCC Digital Key as an integral part of our current and future vehicle platforms.”

BMW Group trailblazing by introducing the Digital Key and with continuous innovation impulses.

The BMW Group is not only the first automotive manufacturer to be certified, but also a pioneer in the introduction and implementation of digital vehicle access. Since 2018, BMW Group customers have been able to conveniently unlock, lock and start the vehicle using the BMW Digital Key on their smartphone via Near Field Communication (NFC). In 2021 the BMW iX was launched and simultaneously introduced the BMW Digital Key Plus as the world’s first application of ultra-wideband technology (UWB) for digital vehicle access. The Digital Key Plus offers additional functions, increased security and more convenience, as customers no longer have to take out their smartphone to unlock, lock and start the vehicle. The technology has now also made its way into the BMW compact class and the new MINI family. In addition, every BMW Group digital key can be shared with friends and family members across platforms using conventional messenger services. The specification for UWB-based digital vehicle access was developed by the BMW Group and its partners and established jointly as a global standard for the automotive industry through the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC). The BMW Group aims to continue to be a driving force in digital vehicle access and to keep innovating the entire customer experience in this area.

SOURCE: BMW Group