BMW Group is a founding member of the Quantum Technology and Application Consortium (QUTAC)

Consortium of leading corporations creates demand for quantum computing

Ten leading German corporations are jointly founding the Quantum Technology and Application Consortium (QUTAC). The goal of the newly founded consortium is to further develop the existing fundamentals of quantum computing into usable industrial applications.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG: “Quantum computing is one of the most promising future technologies and can revolutionize application fields from materials research to automated driving. Germany and Europe need a strong quantum computing ecosystem to be at the cutting edge of technology and remain globally competitive. With QUTAC, we are laying the foundation for a successful ecosystem that will allow us to make the most of the great potential of quantum computing.”

Specifically, QUTAC will help bring industry-relevant applications to market for the technology, chemical and pharmaceutical, insurance, and automotive industries. This is intended to create the basis for a successful industrialisation of quantum computing in Germany and Europe. At the time of its founding, the consortium includes BASF, BMW Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Infineon, Merck, Munich Re, SAP, Siemens, and Volkswagen.

Foundation stone for a commercially successful quantum computing ecosystem.

„In the Stimulus and Future Package, the German Government has given a big boost to the development of Quantum Computers. Working together with companies and start-ups we will identify, develop, trial, and share applications. There are many highly interesting areas, e.g., in logistics, transport, chemicals and the financial sector. So, I am delighted that QUTAC has brought so many leading companies together to help Germany move forward in this key sector”, says Peter Altmaier, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, emphasising the importance of this alliance.

Anja Karliczek, Federal Minister of Education and Research, also welcomes the establishment of QUTAC: „Germany and Europe must become leaders in quantum technology and then stay at the top. What we want is technological sovereignty. To achieve this, we must rely on our strengths. These are our top researchers with their excellent ideas on the one hand and our strong industry on the other hand. Both must cooperate in an optimal way. Then we will achieve the best results. We are therefore funding companies and cutting-edge research under the quantum technologies framework programme.”

The participating companies consider an economically strong and resilient quantum computing ecosystem in Germany and Europe to be crucial to promote successful industrialisation and digital sovereignty in this field. QUTAC’s vision is to drive such a quantum computing ecosystem.

Jointly advancing the European quantum technology economy.

QUTAC sees itself as a platform for action. The consortium promotes applications for the commercial use of this technology that are needed in the member companies. In doing so, they create industrial demand: The membership includes a broad cross-section of the German economy – thus the applications that are identified, developed, and tested within the consortium are trendsetting for entire industries. Through its orientation, QUTAC occupies an important position in the existing landscape of quantum technology-related institutions.

The current circle of ten members allows for a pragmatic exchange and rapid decision-making in order to develop practical solutions in the short and medium term. The results are intended to benefit all participants in the ecosystem. In its position paper, QUTAC sets specific steps: First, the need for quantum computing in the German economy is to be identified in order to create the basis for a cross-industry application portfolio. Currently, possible applications are being identified and their potential for industrial implementation is being evaluated. These reference applications will be jointly implemented and further developed beyond the boundaries of the consortium. The results are published on the central platform at www.qutac.de.

SOURCE: BMW Group