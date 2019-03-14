BMW Group first auto manufacturer to join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Munich. The BMW Group is the first automobile manufacturer worldwide to join the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI). This independent platform, launched in March 2018 by the Sustainable Shipping Initiative, aims to improve measures, transparency and awareness relating to the issue of ship recycling. The move signals the BMW Group’s commitment to more sustainable organisation of transport logistics.

Increased sustainability in the supply chain

The BMW Group takes a holistic approach to implementing its sustainability goals that encompasses the entire value chain. As a global organisation, the company relies on a multifaceted logistics network – with tasks that range from transporting vehicle parts to plants (inbound logistics) to distributing finished vehicles to customers (outbound logistics). Sea logistics plays an important part in this. The BMW Group therefore makes it a priority to organise its sea logistics in a responsible manner – especially with respect to recycling practices for ships.

“Sustainable awareness and transparency are guiding principles for the BMW Group’s actions. We demand the same from our partners in our worldwide distribution and transport network,” emphasised Anita Pieper, responsible for Vehicle Distribution at the BMW Group. “We are delighted to be the first automobile manufacturer to become part of the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative and take a stand for more transparency in ship recycling.”

About the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

The SRTI adopts a voluntary market-driven approach to sustainable ship recycling practices. As an online platform, it promotes exchange of information on ship recycling practices and guidelines, and helps ensure greater transparency in the maritime sector. The Initiative takes the interests of all its members into account in its efforts to find joint solutions and establish a new standard for responsible ship recycling.

Recycling at the BMW Group

The BMW Group has always developed sustainable recycling processes within the company – especially in the area of vehicle recycling. To gradually increase recycling rates, the company tests recycling concepts for new kinds of vehicle components on an ongoing basis at its Recycling and Dismantling Centre. The BMW Group also works with research institutes and suppliers to further implementation of new recycling technologies. With its “design for recycling” principle, the company aims to ensure that components can be returned to the material cycle wherever possible at the end of a vehicle’s lifecycle.

SOURCE: BMW