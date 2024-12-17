BMW brings a “little” Las Vegas magic to CES 2025 for the debut of the all-new UI/UX to the Neue Klasse

First-ever BMW Panoramic iDrive will define the in-vehicle experience of BMW’s forthcoming “Neue Klasse” – or, “New Class” of vehicles –, which is set to launch in late 2025

Visitors to the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas will be in for a “little” surprise when they visit the BMW Pavilion in the Silver Lot to experience the first-ever BMW Panoramic iDrive display- and operating-concept of the Neue Klasse in a “magical” way. With this presentation, BMW is not only showcasing technology that will be featured in the series production Neue Klasse vehicles for the first time, but also once again setting standards for in-vehicle experience with a clear focus on driver orientation, safety, and personalization.

The BMW CES 2025 press conference on Tuesday, January 7th will be hosted by iconic US-based comedian Tim Meadows, starting at 8:30 a.m. PST. Meadows will be joined at the BMW Pavilion in the Silver Lot (just outside the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center) by Frank Weber, Chief Development Officer at BMW AG who will present the next generation of BMW iDrive along with Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design, and Stephan Durach, Head of UI/UX Development.

SOURCE: BMW Group