Behr Hella Service extends compressor range for hybrid and electric vehicles

Behr Hella Service, the exclusive UK distributor of SANDEN electric compressors, has unveiled an aftermarket solution with original equipment (OE) pedigree to combat the challenges faced by technicians when tasked with air conditioning maintenance on hybrid and electric vehicles.

The thermal management expert now boasts a range that contains the latest generation of electrically-driven, vehicle-specific units from the compressor specialist, SANDEN – providing the ideal, OE solution for the aftermarket.

SANDEN is a leader in its field, a statement clearly demonstrated by the fact that in 1990, its team of experts had already developed the first electric compressor for pure electric vehicles. Now, more than a quarter of the world’s air-conditioned vehicles are fitted with the supplier’s compressors.

The second-generation SANDEN electric compressors are not only more compact in design than the original versions, but they have been developed and manufactured to be highly resistant in tough operating conditions, to guarantee a long service life.

In addition, the compressors have no start-up restrictions for quick acceleration, a smoother drive thanks to internal balancing and are designed to have a low oil circulation throughout their operating range, which optimises their service life.

For more than six years, Behr Hella Service has been providing compressors for hybrid and electric vehicles, and just before the announcement of its partnership with SANDEN last year, the company introduced a two-tier programme to provide a clear distinction within its range.

The Premium Line range encompasses 4,500 products made by OE manufacturers and these second-generation compressors naturally fall into the programme and provide the solution for applications such as the Mercedes Benz B-Class and S400 Hybrid, as well as the Volvo V60 HYBRID and the popular Volvo FH16 truck.

For more information about the OE quality products available from Behr Hella Service, please call customer services on: 01295 662400 or email hella.sales@hella.com

Behr Hella Service GmbH, Schwäbisch Hall: The joint venture between automotive parts suppliers Behr (specialist for vehicle air conditioning and engine cooling) and Hella (specialist for components and systems for lighting technology and electronics) serves the global independent aftermarket for vehicle air conditioning and engine cooling parts. The joint venture combines Behr Service’s activities on the independent aftermarket and the air-conditioning business of the Hella aftermarket organization. Behr and Hella each have a 50% share in the joint venture. The combination of Hella’s global sales organization with Behr’s product know-how and the linking of activities in the field of vehicle air-conditioning and engine cooling for the parts business is the logical further development of the previous cooperation between Behr and Hella in the field of climate control and front-end modules.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.