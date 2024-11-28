BASF: For advanced metal replacement: bridging the gap between PA66 and PPA with Ultramid® T7000

PA/PPA blend shows higher, more constant stiffness and strength than PA66

For advanced metal replacement in structural parts, BASF is now offering a portfolio of polyamide (PA) and polyphthalamide (PPA) blends with better, more constant mechanical properties than PA66. Ultramid® T7000 outperforms PA66 regarding stiffness and strength in dry state and especially in presence of humidity. The polyphthalamide portion leads to a lower water absorption, which gives components an excellent dimensional stability. Ultramid® T7000 can be as easily injection-molded as PA66, giving parts a glossy and smooth surface finish. This unique combination of properties makes the PA/PPA blend a perfect metal replacement for structural parts which are exposed to moisture, e.g., automotive mirrors, air brake parts, valves but also furniture components.

All these components not only benefit from the excellent mechanical properties of Ultramid® T7000: They can also be optimized using BASF’s simulation tool Ultrasim® to e.g., improve the NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) performance. The result is a more robust assembly with consolidation of parts, no corrosion, and improved durability. Thus, considerable weight and cost savings for an overall assembly can be achieved using the PA/PPA blend instead of metal.

Ultramid® T7000 is globally available with different glass-fiber reinforcements up to 60% for highly loaded structural parts. There are also grades in laser sensitive black and surface-improved black. “We offer a tailored portfolio for different customer needs covering performance, special certifications and sustainability”, says Andre Schäfer from global business development PPA at BASF. “In close collaboration with our technical service colleagues we want to inspire our customers to investigate other weight and cost saving opportunities for metal replacement which is now possible with our strong and stiff Ultramid® T7000. For additional sustainability benefits like a lower Product Carbon Footprint, biomass-balanced and Ccycled® grades will be available soon.”

SOURCE: BASF