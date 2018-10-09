Axel Schmidt, Managing Director and Global Automotive Lead, Accenture confirmed for M:bility | Europe

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Axel Schmidt, Managing Director and Global Automotive Lead at Accenture, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Europe.

Axel will participate in the following panel discussion:

Case study – the future of mobility in Stuttgart

How will Stuttgart’s mobility landscape evolve over the next ten years and beyond?

What mobility challenges does Stuttgart face and how can new technology help to overcome them?

Will it be possible to create a viable integrated mobility system in Stuttgart?

How can Stuttgart make better use of its existing transport assets and infrastructure?

Are the public and private sectors doing enough to collaborate and facilitate change?

M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 200 delegates on 9 – 10 July 2019.

