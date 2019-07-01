Award-winnning Ssangyong Rexton chosen to aid vital NHS work

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to handover a Rexton which has been converted to ambulance specification to IMT Medical Services Limited.

IMT Medical Services, based in Huyton, Merseyside, provides important medical transport and medical first aid training across the United Kingdom. Its emphasis is on a client and patient care providing of a broad range of medical transport and first aid training across both private, and public sectors, including the NHS.

Steve Walker, Director, IMT Medical Transport Limited, said; “The service provided by our colleagues who operate our transport services is vital to our business . We pride ourselves on being able to deliver professional medical transport and medical first aid training services, with care, whilst offering excellent customer service. It is therefore so important that vehicles on our fleet are reliable, can go-anywhere and offer space and versatility. The SsangYong Rexton will be a valuable addition to our fleet.”

The award winning Rexton has 4×4 capability, allowing the vehicles to operate in all road and weather conditions, and it offers a large payload with the required space needed for a car-converted ambulance. It’s the ultimate in cost-effective versatility, comfort and ability for an emergency services vehicle with space in the back of 1977 litres (with the seats down, 820 litres with the seats up), which is more than adequate to carry emergency medical equipment.

Nick Laird, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK, said: “We are delighted to supply the Rexton to IMT Medical Services – it is a huge achievement for SsangYong to be recognised for its cost-effective, versatile and reliable products within the UK emergency services market.

Laird continued; “Our business introduced a fleet strategy 12-months ago with a focus on private and public sector including utilities and operational fleets – with our product line-up and company structure, it’s an area in which we can compete successfully, offer flexibility, and really add value.”

