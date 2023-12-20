Award for Leoni’s path to the wiring system of the future

For its pioneering use of agile working methods in the development of wiring systems with zonal architecture, the Bavarian metal and electrical employers’ associations bayme/vbm have once again honored Leoni with the Agil.Award.

Developers, production experts and strategists at Leoni use the agile OKR framework (Objectives and Key Results) to rethink the wiring system in cross-functional teams across hierarchies and divisions. The zonal architecture is the answer to the increasing demands on the nervous system of the automobile in the view of trends such as connectivity or autonomous driving (see press release of 7 July 2023).

Prof. Dr Jutta Rump, Director of the “Institut für Beschäftigung und Employability” (IBE) and member of the award jury, praised Leoni at the award ceremony in the “Haus der Bayerischen Wirtschaft” in Munich as an inspiring example of the use of an agile working method. The requirements of the customers were successfully incorporated and agility was strengthened in a targeted manner throughout the entire project.

The agile mindset at Leoni encompasses values such as entrepreneurship, transparency, openness to change, a focus on the essentials, respect and a sense of responsibility. Another hallmark is the interdisciplinary cooperation. Walter Glück, Chief Technology Officer of Leoni WSD: “Our success is reflected not least in better and faster results. This year, for example, we have already won our first order for a zonal wiring system from a major car manufacturer.”

The Agil.Award is a scientifically based award that is presented each year by an independent jury from science and industry. The award, which is awarded jointly by bayme/vbm, honors companies that have successfully implemented agile working methods and live them in practice in an exemplary manner. Leoni uses them in numerous projects throughout the company.

SOURCE: Leoni