AvtoVAZ subsidiary opened first 3 multi-brand LECAR service centers

AVTOVAZ subsidiary “LADA Image” JSC opened multi-brand LECAR service centers in three Russian cities – Ufa, Yaroslavl and Togliatti. AVTOVAZ President Maksim Sokolov attended the opening ceremony of LECAR Service in Togliatti on March 1, 2023.

LECAR Service network for general services is one of the components of the “World of LECAR” ecosystem including: own trade mark for spare parts and accessories, multi-brand outlets, maintenance centers, emergency roadside assistance and since the second quarter of 2023 spare parts marketplace. LECAR Service interacts with other components of ecosystem providing the highest quality car repairs and diagnostics due to up-to-date equipment, IT-technologies and qualified staff. The processes have been structured in such a way to enable a client to spend the minimum time by service.

The key advantage of LECAR service centers is flexible technology enabling to repair cars of any brand or year of manufacturing, and providing foreign car owners with original spare parts and high-quality repairs of any degree of complexity. After conducting diagnostics, the qualified specialist will give recommendations on one or another spare part including own component trade mark LECAR. The warranty is applied to all types of work.

LECAR Service provides special offers for new clients including: free 30 check point diagnostics of a car, free oil and filter change upon their purchase in LECAR Service outlet, “LECAR Road Assistance” card upon repair costs from 5K rubles. Learn more about LECAR Service following the link https://tolyatti.le.car/service

LECAR Service plans to open about 1000 centers in Russia in 2023.

«We are going to create a real ecosystem for car owners in our country and change people’s attitude towards usual car service conception. “World of LECAR” will enable us to enter a new foreign car service market and strengthen positions in the after-warranty car segment, which is especially acute and timely regarding changes of the car market conditions”, Director of “LADA Image” JSC Alexey Tikhomirov commented.

SOURCE: Lada