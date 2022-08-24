AvtoVAZ started manufacturing LADA Granta cars with airbags

All LADA Granta 2022 model year cars are equipped with driver’s airbag

AVTOVAZ resumed production of the LADA Granta vehicles, equipped with driver- and front passenger’s airbags. Price of the basic Granta version, equipped with driver’s airbag, starts from 602 800 rubles under the state program of preferential loan, which is valid only until December 1, 2022 (or 753 500 rubles without taking into account the program).

From August 23, all LADA Granta 2022 model year cars starting from the basic trim level are equipped with driver’s airbag. Cars in “older” versions are additionally equipped with front passenger airbag and front safety belt pretensioners. Design and the safety system settings, as well as the steering wheel with airbag are similar to those ones that were previously used on the LADA Granta.

President of “AVTOVAZ” JSC Maksim Sokolov: «Production resumption of cars with airbags in the context of EC shortage and sanctions pressure is a real win of the whole AVTOVAZ team and our partners. Care of customers is the priority for the LADA brand. We will further expand the equipment list of our cars with comfort and safety functions and will do every effort to make this job as quickly as possible. I’m also grateful to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the effective state program of preferential loan, under which our cars can be purchased with a 20-25% discount. This significantly strengthens the demand in the market and provides the plant with stable operation”.

Recall, that for customers of the LADA Granta cars (as well as NIVA Legend and NIVA Travel), produced after June 1, 2022, is available the unique state program of preferential loan, allowing to buy a car with a 20-25% discount depending on the region. The offer is available to families with at least one minor child, medical workers and teachers, as well as drivers, who buy vehicle for the first time. In addition, the conditions also apply to drives, who give the car older than 6 years in trade-in, provided that they owned it at least one year. The program is valid until December 1, 2022.

SOURCE: LADA