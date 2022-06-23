AvtoVAZ held the conference of suppliers

On June 23, at AVTOVAZ in Togliatti was held the “Conference of auto industry suppliers”, which was organized with the support of the Russian Engineering Union and Automotive Industry Cluster

On June 23, at AvtoVAZ in Togliatti was held the “Conference of auto industry suppliers”, which was organized with the support of the Russian Engineering Union and Automotive Industry Cluster. The event was aimed at developing mechanisms for implementing objectives set by the President of Russia on June 16 at the meeting devoted to the auto industry.

The Conference of AvtoVAZ’s suppliers, as well as the Committee meeting on the development of cooperation and production localization in the auto industry of the Russian Engineering Union were held during the working day.

The Conference of AvtoVAZ’s suppliers was attended by the Governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Albert Karimov, Chairman of the Government of the Ulyanovsk region Vladimir Razumkov, AvtoVAZ President Maksim Sokolov, as well as managers and representatives of enterprises-suppliers from Russia and friendly countries.

The Conference was the first large-scale event over several years and the communication platform for AvtoVAZ and automotive component suppliers. In the new conditions of sanctions challenges, the Company is set for substantive work on substitution of imported auto components, localization deepening and cooperation with the domestic partners, as well as the development of technical, science and production cooperation with them. AvtoVAZ welcomes the effective measures promptly taken by the Federal authorities and relevant ministry regarding the support of component industry and technologies development.

AvtoVAZPresident Maksim Sokolov provided the participants of the Conference with the strategy and priorities of the Company’s operation in the current conditions. He particularly mentioned that “…only open and direct dialogue with the suppliers will allow the industry to survive and develop. It is vital for our company to ensure continuity of operation and personnel employment. AVTOVAZ has successfully restarted production of the LADA Granta and NIVA Legend, NIVA Travel and other models. The key challenge in these conditions is to hold and keep the professional team and jointly work on the development of the LADA model range. In this term, we are going to rely on new domestic platforms, local and localized solutions and components. Our priority is the technological sovereignty of the crucial technologies and components, which we can reach only by co-working with partners-suppliers and with the state support”.

The conference was continued with the speeches of AvtoVAZ’s profile managers regarding the company’s activities. These are engineering, purchasing, logistics, quality, etc. Top-managers of the Company said about transformations and the perspectives of interaction on separate vectors of cooperation and partnership.

The “Conference of auto industry suppliers” was closed with the meeting of the Committee on the development of cooperation and production localization in the auto industry of the Russian engineering Union, whereas the current problems of auto component industry development and the perspectives of achieving the technological sovereignty of crucial units, parts and technologies were discussed.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ