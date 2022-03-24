AvtoVAZ Group statement

Further to recent announcement by Renault Group, the management of the AvtoVAZ Group is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with federal and regional authorities, as well as with the Company`s shareholders

Further to recent announcement by Renault Group, the management of the AvtoVAZ Group is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with federal and regional authorities, as well as with the Company`s shareholders. Over the past weeks, all possible measures have been taken to ensure the preservation of the jobs of our 40,800 employees. In particular, we decided to pull ahead this Summer corporate vacation to 4-24 April 2022, and we will do our best to use this period to restore our supply chains. In addition, active work is underway to substitute some critical imported components with alternative solutions. The company is also preparing special versions of some LADA models with reduced exposure to imported components. These will be available to our customers in the coming months, progressively.

AvtoVAZ Group is aimed to fulfill its obligations towards its employees, suppliers, dealers and partners throughout the Russian Federation and export markets.

SOURCE: AvtoVAZ