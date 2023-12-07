AVL receives ENX Vehicle Cybersecurity label

ENX approved: AVL extends its pioneering role in the field of data security

Data security is one of the decisive parameters in vehicle development. The mobility technology company AVL Software and Functions, based in Germany, has now proven once again that it fully fulfils the IT security standards of the automotive industry. With the new ENX Vehicle Cybersecurity (VCS) certification, AVL is one of the first companies to receive the label following a successful audit.

With the TISAX standard, the governance organisation ENX Association has established a uniform audit standard for information security in the automotive industry. With VCS, ENX is now introducing a standardised audit programme in the area of vehicle cyber security. AVL Software and Functions has successfully completed the new certification programme. The award of the label confirms that AVL fulfils the highest requirements for secure data exchange with clients and

development partners. This includes standards such as ISO/SAE 21434, ISO/PAS 5112 and UNECE Regulation 155. Obtaining the ENX VCS label in combination with TISAX® creates a solid basis for trustworthy co-operation between manufacturers and AVL.

Lennart Oly, Executive Management, ENX Association: “At ENX international teams of experts from the automotive industry develop standards and tools for trustworthy collaboration. We would like to thank AVL for actively contributing experts to the standardization work as well for being one of the first to be audited according to this standard.”

Immo Wehrenberg, Assurance Program Manager ENX Association: “The completion of the Vehicle Cyber Security project marks an important milestone. The audit will also be available to other companies at the start of 2024.”

Christian Erichsen, TÜV SÜD Management Service GmbH : “The aim of the VCS project is to establish standardized auditing in this area internationally so that car manufacturers can rely on uniform standards. The development of the VCS Audit Scheme is helping to further increase vehicle cyber security at a time when cyber attacks are constantly on the rise. We are pleased to contribute to greater security with our experience and the expertise of our auditors. With ENX VCS, we see a promising approach. Our auditors were impressed by the comprehensive and highquality coverage of the topic.”

Georg Schwab, Managing Director AVL Software and Functions: “We recognised the need to become active in the field of cybersecurity for the automotive sector at an early stage. This milestone shows that early investment in innovative areas pays off.”

Dirk Geyer, Head of Security and Architectures AVL Software and Functions: “Successfully passing the ENX VCS audit at the first attempt testifies to the high level of maturity of the processes and methods developed by our security team. Our customers and partners benefit from our stability and experience. The next challenge will be to upgrade our

software development processes to ASPICE 4.0.”

SOURCE: AVL