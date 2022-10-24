Auve Tech launch a new generation self-driving vehicle MiCa

MiCa is a new generation of self-driving vehicle recently launched by Estoninan technology firm, Auve Tech.

24th October 2022 —MiCa is a new generation self-driving shuttle from Auve Tech, an Estonian tech company developing and producing autonomous vehicles. It takes safety, practicality and self-driving to a new level and allows autonomous driving in various weather and traffic conditions.

Safety has been the main focus while developing the new generation vehicle. MiCa is equipped with seven LiDAR sensors and ten cameras to see further than the previous model and provide a 360-degree visibility of its surroundings. Additionally, the risk of errors has been minimised with the help of doubled critical systems on-board in order to guarantee reliability in all situations. A lot of development has also been done on the cyber security side.

“MiCa is like a time machine that helps us leap into a new era of technology. The world has not seen a self-driving vehicle like this before,” said Johannes Mossov, the CEO of Auve Tech. “Our autonomous vehicles have been transporting passengers in 12 countries, in most of them on public roads. These international collaboration projects have helped us make improvements in both software and hardware to excel in the autonomous driving front. The new generation also helps ease the process of integrating autonomous vehicles into a variety of environments.”

Thanks to years of testing, the environmentally friendly and electric prototype of MiCa has reached a high-level capability of tackling harsh weather conditions. The climate of Auve Tech’s home country, Estonia allows to test the vehicles in a variety of environments ranging from heavy rains to thick snow, which gives MiCa a definite competitive advantage. The powerful air conditioning system also allows using MiCa in warmer climates.

“Our mission is to offer comfort that urges people to favour public transport and also provide last-mile transport in areas where the use of personal cars or larger public transport means is complicated or inefficient,” said Taavi Rõivas, Chairman at Auve Tech. “There is strong interest for MiCa in countries that are densely populated. The spacious MiCa is electric and suits well in urban environments while being compact but providing space for more passengers than a regular passenger car.”

The first Estonian manufacturer of self-driving vehicles Auve Tech focuses on last-mile transportation in pre-mapped areas.

SOURCE: Auve Tech