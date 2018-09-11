Automotive aftermarket – Continental expands its brake disc portfolio for Mercedes-Benz models

A premiere in the aftermarket – a brake disc for Mercedes AMG models

From the end of the year, dealers and workshops will for the first time have an aftermarket product for replacing brake discs on numerous Mercedes AMG series models at their disposal. Continental has developed a two-piece brake disc concept consisting of a drum and a friction ring. The brake is specially designed for high-performance vehicles in which the brake disc has to absorb a great deal of kinetic energy. The brake disc for the front axle covers high-performance models such as the Mercedes AMG C43 and E43, and the CLS and GLC.

Solutions for the E Class​​​​​​​

In the future, brake discs will be available for the E Class A238, C238, S213 and W213 series, and Continental has also further developed the patented one-piece solution for the C Class. It now covers the models in which the original Mercedes-Benz disc is fitted as original equipment. Workshops can order them from their wholesaler from mid-October. There’s also another innovation for all brake discs offered by Continental for Mercedes-Benz models: The included fixing screws are now made of synthetic material instead of metal to protect the discs during installation.

In the future, brake discs will be available for the E Class A238, C238, S213 and W213 series, and Continental has also further developed the patented one-piece solution for the C Class.© Continental AG

Endurance test passed at the Nürburgring racing track

Like all ATE brake discs, the new coated brake discs for the Mercedes models have proven that they meet the quality standards for original equipment. In numerous test bench trials, they have fulfilled the requirements of the European ECE-R90 standard and their functionality has been extensively and independently tested, confirming their safety. Continental, however, has taken this one step further: “We subjected our products to our own endurance test at the Nürburgring, where a professional driver was hired to put them through their paces. After multiple rounds with a full load, it was clear that our discs and screws would be taking pole position! Their wear pattern was similar to that of the OE product,” reports Frank Hollstein, head of technical product management for brakes.

ATE’s products not only meet the highest quality standards, they also convince drivers who nowadays are demanding more and more comfort. The entire ATE range is characterized by low noise levels and a harmonious driving experience and the brake discs for the Mercedes models also possess these qualities. Continental will continue to successively expand the product range in the future.