Automobili Lamborghini’s record figures in fiscal year 2019

In Fiscal Year 2019 Automobili Lamborghini achieved its best-ever results and outperformed all previous key business benchmarks. Sales, turnover and profitability recorded unprecedented levels in the history of the brand.

Turnover grew by 28% from 1.42 to 1.81 billion Euro, worldwide sales increased by 43% from 5,750 to 8,205 units, strong sales were made for both super sports car model lines, V12 Aventador (1,104 units) and V10 Huracán (2,139 units). Also the Super SUV Urus continued its high sales momentum, with almost 5,000 units delivered to customers. All this accounted for record sales performance across all regions: EMEA, America and Asia Pacific.

Lamborghini maintains an attractive product portfolio and a strong global sales presence with 165 dealers serving 51 countries.

In addition, new hires brought the number of employees to 1,787 at the end of 2019. Lamborghini was again confirmed in 2019 as one of the most attractive employers, achieving the Top Employer Italia certification for the seventh consecutive year.

With imponderables remaining due to the current Coronavirus situation, it is still too early to give a detailed forecast of impacts on business development in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

“Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people – especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces – who are contributing to the management of this crisis in a remarkable way.

“In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way. The excellent start of the year 2020, confirmed by sales figures in the first two months, gives us the right motivation to be ready and proactive in facing this entirely new and unimaginable challenge.

“Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterize the women and men in Lamborghini, also during these difficult times. By building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini