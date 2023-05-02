Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary celebrated at Lamborghini Day UK

More than 380 Lamborghinis arrived at Silverstone Circuit for ‘Lamborghini Day’, the UK’s official celebration of the Italian super sports car manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary year. Alongside the official UK presentation of the new Lamborghini Revuelto[1], the first hybrid Lamborghini, guests took to Silverstone Circuit for a unique parade lap: the never-before-seen spectacle of 382 Lamborghinis together on the F1 circuit created an historic new record for Lamborghini, for the most cars on track at one time.

The Lamborghinis departed the UK’s 11 dealerships in Bull Run convoys, to arrive at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire, where they were greeted by Lamborghini’s board directors. Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, together with Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr; Head of Design Mitja Borkert; and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Federico Foschini presented the new Lamborghini Revuelto to guests: the first super sports V12 hybrid car. Delivering 1015 CV from a naturally-aspirated V12 engine combined with three electric motors, it is the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

“The UK continues as one of our top markets worldwide with a loyal and growing Lamborghini client and fan base,” said Stephan Winkelmann. “Our celebrations for our 60th anniversary event at Silverstone, the UK’s most iconic race circuit, are a fitting tribute to both our brand, our owners and the millions of people around the world who are passionately interested in Lamborghini and follow us through events and social media. It is also the perfect occasion for the new Lamborghini Revuelto to make its official UK debut: the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) that, with its combination of a V12 aspirated engine and three electric motors, not only marks Lamborghini’s first electrified vehicle but also continues our super sports car DNA in terms of Lamborghini design, technology, performance and dynamic emotions.”

After signing a special artwork created in celebration of the car manufacturer’s 60th anniversary, Stephan Winkelmann and directors joined owners lined up to drive Silverstone’s iconic Grand Prix circuit. The 382 cars led by Lamborghini’s pro drivers from its Squadra Corse motorsport team lapped the circuit, creating a spectacle of colour and creating Lamborghini history for the most cars together on a track.

Returning to Silverstone’s iconic Wing building, guests spent the rest of the day exploring various facets of the Italian super sports car manufacturer. Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design team headed by Mitja Borkert provided live demonstrations of the design process, and a pop-up Ad Personam lounge allowed clients to explore the vast options for personalising a new Lamborghini with virtually limitless possibilities in terms of colour and trim.

A display of classic Lamborghini cars including the 400 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo and LM 002 was curated by Lamborghini Polo Storico: the specialist department managing the restoration, certification, archives and spare parts for historic models, with a team on hand to answer owners’ queries. A display on sustainability led customers through the diverse initiatives by Lamborghini that uphold and build on the company’s carbon neutrality certification achieved in 2015.

In the mezzanine area, Lamborghini’s timing partner Roger Dubuis displayed its exclusive watches. The UK’s Barwell Motorsport presented the multi-winning Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO racecar it campaigns in the British GT series and the GT World Challenge Europe as an official partner of Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport division.

Lamborghini Day UK is just one of the Italian brand’s international 60th anniversary celebrations, which began in January with the inauguration of the newly renovated Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese and the exhibition “The Future Began In 1963”. This was followed by Lamborghini Day Japan. On 24 May the 60th Anniversary Giro tour will be held in Italy, ending on May 28 in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna with a Concours d’Elegance open to the public, where more than 150 Lamborghinis are expected to participate.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto

Unveiled at the end of March 2023, the Lamborghini Revuelto is the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). Revuelto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics; and a new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time.

The powertrain combines high specific power elements: the new 128 CV/liter combustion engine works synergically with two front axial flux motors that deliver an outstanding weight-to-power ratio, with a radial flux electric motor positioned above the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox debuting on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. The three electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion high specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that also supports a fully-electric drive mode.

Carbon fiber, produced via artisan craftmanship in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, is the principal structural element within the new car, used not only in the monofuselage and frame but also in all elements of the bodywork apart from the doors and bumpers. The extensive use of carbon fiber and lightweight materials, combined with the potent engine power, contributes to achieving the best weight-to-power ratio in the history of Lamborghini: 1,75 kg/CV.

The new Revuelto combines these attributes together with outstanding new aerodynamic design to deliver performance figures at the peak of its segment: acceleration from 0-100 km/h in only 2,5 seconds; 0-200 km/h in less than 7 seconds; and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These numbers combine with its exceptional dynamism thanks to the introduction of electric torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive available also in fully-electric drive mode, ensuring the Revuelto super sports car expresses its amplified qualities both on track and in daily driving.