Automobili Lamborghini presents the new Huracán Tecnica to its customers

In Berlin, London, and Milan, customers from all over Europe get to experience the latest model in Lamborghini’s product range up close

Automobili Lamborghini has presented its latest model, the Huracán Tecnica [1], to its European customers in a series of three events in London, Berlin, and Milan over the past month. More than 750 customers and invited guests had the opportunity to see, hear, and feel what distinguishes the latest model by the House of Sant’Agata.

For the first event, Lamborghini customers from the German-speaking countries and the Netherlands came together in Berlin. Inside a former factory in the district of Oberschöneweide, on the banks of the river Spree, its industrial charm perfectly encapsulated the raw power of the Huracán Tecnica’s engine.

In the London borough of Greenwich, the car was showcased in a modern setting with a perfect view of the river Thames and the glass-clad skyscrapers of Canary Wharf as a backdrop, where guests from all over Western Europe gathered in the British capital to attend the unveiling of the Tecnica.

The tour concluded in the fashion capital of the world, Milan. A former industrial estate just east of the historic city center provided the scene for the presentation and added the Italian charm that is part of the fascination behind Lamborghini: a fascination that the Southern European attendees are all familiar with thanks to the Lamborghini cars they already own.

All three events gave the customers the opportunity to not only experience the new car itself. Over canapes and aperitifs, they could also explore the range of customization options offered by the Ad Personam program. From paint to rims, custom stitching, carbon fiber elements, and many more options, Ad Personam offers the tools to create truly unique Lamborghini vehicles.

Federico Foschini, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, also attended the showcase events to present the car and meet guests. “The Huracán Tecnica marks a new era in the life of the Huracán,” he explains. “Not only does it deliver the latest technological innovations by our engineers, but this is equaled in a new, fresh design. With the events in Berlin, London, and Milan, we wanted to give our customers the opportunity to get to know our latest product in an authentic, intimate, and exclusive setting. Thus, they had the chance to enjoy a first impression of our latest creation. Their feedback has been nothing but enthusiastic, and the order bank for the Huracán Tecnica continues to grow rapidly. This demonstrates how we listen to our customers and the markets as part of our product development strategy, offering the Huracán EVO’s [2] lifestyle, the EVO RWD’s [3] ‘fun to drive’ personality and the performance of the STO [4] combined in the Huracán Tecnica.”

The rear-wheel-drive Huracán Tecnica is the latest evolution of the V10-powered sports car by Lamborghini. It embodies the technological advancements that have been made since the Huracán first premiered in 2014. The car was designed to strike the perfect balance between unadulterated driving pleasure on the track and relaxed, lifestyle-focused cruising on the road.

Underneath its body, it offers a power increase of 30 CV over the Huracán EVO for a weight-to-power ration of only 2.15 kg per CV. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and handles sharper than ever thanks to a recalibrated and improved LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system.

Externally, it is instantly recognizable as a new model, with design modifications that are not just aesthetic but that accent its improved aerodynamic performance. Compared to the Huracán EVO RWD, the Tecnica boasts a downforce increase by 35 percent while reducing drag by 20 percent.

The Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica can be configured and ordered effective immediately. Deliveries are set to start at the beginning of 2023.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Evo- Fuel consumption combined: 14,7 l/100km; CO2-emissions combined: 332 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán Evo RWD – Fuel consumption combined: 14,6 l/100km; CO2-emissions combined: 330 g/km (WLTP)

[4] Fuel consumption and emission values of Huracán STO- Fuel consumption combined: 13,9 l/100km; CO2-emissions combined: 331 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini