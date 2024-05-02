Automobili Lamborghini at Motor Valley Fest 2024 with the European debut of the Urus SE

The hybrid SUV from the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker to be unveiled in Modena just a few days after its international premiere in Beijing

Following its world premiere on April 24 at the Autoshow in Beijing, the new Urus SE[1], the first hybrid Super SUV from Automobili Lamborghini, will be making its European debut at the Motor Valley Fest. On 2-5 May Modena will once again welcome Motor Valley Fest, the largest celebration of the best Emilia Romagna’s automotive district—renowned across the world as the birthplace of some of the most iconic cars ever made—has to offer. The Fest won’t be just about cars: there is a full lineup of special events, including forums on industry trends and panel sessions.

Now in its sixth year, Motor Valley Fest never fails to draw experts and car lovers from all over the world. This year, more than 70,000 people are expected in Modena to admire the cars on display and honor the district and its auto luminaries. The festival provides an engaging journey through the evolution of automotive engineering and design, showcasing everything from sleek supercars to vintage automobiles.

This morning, Umberto Tossini, Chief People, Culture & Organization Officer at Automobili Lamborghini, took part in the Motor Valley Top Table at the Pavarotti Theater in Modena. The panel kicked off the festival, bringing together Motor Valley’s most prominent players. The conversation included the future and expansion of the district as well as the latest innovations in the automotive sector.

Umberto Tossini stated: “The Motor Valley is a unique area in the world that exalts the passion for motoring and is home to some of the global excellence of Made in Italy, including Automobili Lamborghini. In this area we share, today more than ever, the spirit of innovation of our origins and the desire to excel that drives us to meet the challenges of electrification and in-car connectivity. Within this district, each of the companies present acts as a mutual driving force for growth, innovation, and development under the banner of constant comparison and sharing with a clear objective: increasing the value of the sector. We are in a phase of epochal change for the automotive sector, a scenario that will bring new spaces and greatly expand opportunities. The transformation underway will require new skills and new figures in a transition that will have to be accompanied not only by training realities but also by the institutions that will have the task of supporting all the players involved in this process. At Automobili Lamborghini we have already embarked on this path, defined in the Direzione Cor Tauri program, the strategy that will lead to progressive decarbonisation through the hybridization of the entire range and the birth of a fully electric model.”

Besides meetings and panel talks, the Motor Valley Fest delivers a complete experience that embraces the passion for engines from every side. It’s a unique opportunity to explore this fascinating world and this year Automobili Lamborghini will be presenting for the first time in Europe its new Urus SE, which is a significant advancement toward hybridization in line with its “Direzione Cor Tauri” program. Attendees of the Modena event will get a chance to admire the car at the prestigious Military Academy of Modena. Thanks to a new design, optimized aerodynamics and its “two hearts”, thermal and electric, the torque and power values are the highest ever, giving the SE a unique place in its category, boasting an 80% reduction in emissions. With a newly-designed twin-turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 engine delivering 620 CV of power and 800 Nm of torque working in perfect synergy with the electric powertrain, Urus SE generates a total of 800 CV of power and 950 Nm of torque, achieving new heights in comfort, performance, efficiency, emissions and driving pleasure.

On May 2, the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker will also be taking part in two panels. The first one called “Finance & Open Innovation” will be taking place at 2:30 pm at the Fondazione AGO Modena Fabbriche Culturali. Paolo Poma, Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, will be discussing the current state of the economy and how it affects the car industry.

The other panel is scheduled at 4:30 pm at the same venue on “The Talent Challenge in an Age of 5.0 Skills Shortage”, with Lamborghini’s Umberto Tossini as one of the speakers. The panel will examine the new skills and capabilities needed in the automotive workforce in the coming years. This topic will also be explored on Friday 3 May during a talk in front of students and young talents by Automobili Lamborghini at Modena’s Teatro del Collegio di San Carlo theater from 11 am to Noon.

Engine aficionados can expect endless new inspiration at the Fest, an event that Automobili Lamborghini simply could not miss.