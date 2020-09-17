PEUGEOT: First prize for reliability at the 2020 Automobile Brands Grand Prix

The thirteenth edition of the Grand Prix des Marques was held in Paris on September 16, 2020 at the initiative of the magazine “Le Journal de l’Automobile”. On this occasion, the PEUGEOT brand received the first reliability prize.

This year the Journal de l’Automobile estimated that in view of the unprecedented health and economic crisis, the study traditionally carried out by Kantar in May 2020 should evolve. It has given way to a special COVID 19 edition.

The new study carried out in July 2020, with a representative sample of 1,500 French people, showed that the price of the vehicle was even more decisive and that the issues of Reliability, Safety and Environmental Impact were of growing importance in the choice of the vehicle. automobile brand. The magazine therefore decided to award three prizes: Reliability, Safety and Environmental Impact.

On the Reliability criterion, to the question asked: “Which brands do you think have an excellent performance in terms of reliability?” », The PEUGEOT brand was approved by more than 66% of those questioned.

“It is very gratifying to occupy the first place on this criterion of reliability, and completely in line with the spirit of our Brand. Reliability has been part of our DNA for 210 years and many of the brand’s emblematic models have symbolized it in the minds of the French.

This is particularly accentuated by the move upmarket that we have initiated several years ago, whose credibility is based on very ambitious reliability and perceived quality objectives. » Declared Guillaume COUZY, Director of PEUGEOT France.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT