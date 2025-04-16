Autoliv receives 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition

Autoliv, Inc., was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch at the awards ceremony on April 15, 2025, in Michigan, US

Autoliv, Inc., was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch at the awards ceremony on April 15, 2025, in Michigan, US. The recognition acknowledges post-pilot, pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

Autoliv was recognized for The Bernoulli™ Airbag Module, which is a revolutionary passenger airbag system based on Bernoulli’s principle of fluid dynamics. This innovation allows for the inflation of larger airbags more efficiently, using a smaller single-stage inflator. It is designed to meet the needs of today’s cutting edge mobility solutions with roomier interiors and comfort seating. The Bernoulli Airbag Module addresses the challenge of inflating large airbags quickly and safely, reducing heat generation and development costs by over 30%. This advancement is crucial for enhancing vehicle safety and reducing the severity of injuries in crashes.

“We are thrilled to receive the PACE Pilot recognition for our Bernoulli Airbag Module,” said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Autoliv. “This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to innovation and safety. The PACE Pilot recognition will undoubtedly enhance the visibility and success of this groundbreaking technology, paving the way for safer and more efficient vehicles in the future, ultimately saving more lives.”

The 5th annual PACE Pilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

Autoliv earned an Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session.

SOURCE: Autoliv