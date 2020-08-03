Autoliv appoints Laurie Brlas to its Board of Directors

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that it has added a new independent member to its Board of Directors effective today.

On August 1, 2020, Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Laurie Brlas as an independent director to the Autoliv Board of Directors effective today. With the addition of Ms. Brlas, Autoliv has expanded its Board size from ten to eleven directors.

Ms. Brlas is a certified public accountant and retired in December 2016 from Newmont Mining Corporation. Ms. Brlas joined Newmont in 2013 and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until October 2016. From 2006 through 2013, Ms. Brlas held various positions of increasing responsibility with Cliffs Natural Resources, last serving as Chief Financial Officer and then as Executive Vice President and President, Global Operations. Prior to that, Ms. Brlas served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of STERIS Corporation from 2000 through 2006. Ms. Brlas is a graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in business administration.

Ms. Brlas currently serves on the board of directors of Albemarle Corporation, a specialty chemical company, Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 power company, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company, a global packaging solutions company.

“With an eye on the future of our truly global company, we are focused on recruiting strong director candidates who can make immediate contributions, particularly in this challenging market, and I am pleased to welcome Laurie who I expect will bring valuable knowledge and perspectives to Autoliv,¨ said Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. “Laurie’s career as a financial officer, her accounting expertise, and many leadership roles is very impressive and a credit to our board.”

Ms. Brlas was appointed for a term expiring at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders and has joined the Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

SOURCE: Autoliv