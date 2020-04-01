AudiTogether: Audi provides five million euros in corona crisis

When it counts, the world moves closer together. In the corona crisis, Audi is supporting medical and social institutions in its home regions and providing humanitarian aid at the national and international level. The company is providing five million euros in emergency aid for this purpose. The Board of Management of AUDI AG and the Works Councils at the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm sites have now launched this package.

Markus Duesmann, the new Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG since April 1, said: “The corona pandemic presents extreme challenges for all of us worldwide – for us as a company and for society as a whole. I would like to thank all the Audi employees who are looking ahead, doing their bit and helping where they are needed in this extraordinary time. I would also like to thank all those people who are maintaining business operations at our worldwide sites. I am convinced that things will continue for the Audi employees also after the crisis is over. At the moment, one thing counts above all: the health of our employees, their families and society as a whole. And to protect it, we need to flatten the infection curve.”

Peter Mosch, Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG, added: “The willingness of our team to help in the corona crisis is enormous. Everyone wants to do their bit to help shape a secure future after the crisis. By playing an active role in the matter of donations, we are meeting our great responsibility towards the regions of our sites.” Audi employees who want to get involved and provide active support can submit their offers and inquiries via an internal Audi e-mail address. Dr. Ute Röding, responsible for corporate citizenship at Audi: “All our colleagues from Neckarsulm and Ingolstadt can send us their suggestions, which we will promptly examine and assess. We have already been able to help the first inquirers.”

Numerous monetary and material donations at German and international sites

The first major cash donations are already underway. On Monday, March 30, AUDI AG handed over a total of 600,000 euros to the hospitals at its home sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm – this money is on top of the five million euros. In Ingolstadt, Audi is now also supporting the challenge “sprint4local – one week for Ingolstadt.” Initiated by the Digital Startup Center of the Ingolstadt region and IFG Ingolstadt, participants will have the opportunity here from April 1 to 7 to develop ideas virtually on how the Ingolstadt region can overcome the challenges of the crisis and thus emerge stronger from this period. The international sites of the Audi Group are also providing local support in their regions: Among other things, they are providing medical equipment – Audi Brussels or Audi China, for example. Audi Hungaria will make a cash donation to the Győr Hospital. Further measures are currently being planned in detail at all sites.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Audi