Audi uses drones to locate vehicles at Neckarsulm site

Audi is using a specially developed drone system to locate vehicles that are ready for dispatch at the Neckarsulm site. The flying device flies over the vehicle dispatch area at the Audi site in Neckarsulm autonomously. The drone uses GPS and RFID technology to identify and save the exact position of all vehicles it flew over, thereby helping Audi employees to plan the necessary steps from completion of the vehicles to dispatch to the customers.

Many different Audi models roll off the lines at the Neckarsulm site every day: the Audi A4 Sedan, the A5 Cabriolet, the Audi A6, the Audi A7, and the Audi A8, as well as the Audi R8 from the Böllinger Höfe. Following production, employees park the vehicles in the designated areas in the plant. Ensuring that each Audi finds its way to its new owner from here requires exact planning from production to dispatch. As of recently, the Audi employees in Neckarsulm are getting help from above with this process. They use a drone that makes it even easier and more efficient to locate the vehicles at the site.