Audi Sport aims to clinch fifth victory in Macau

An ambitious mission for the title defender: Following a successful endurance racing season with victories at the Nürburgring, at Spa, at Road Atlanta and at Laguna Seca, Audi Sport customer racing is now aiming to win the most prestigious GT3 sprint competition of the year in Macau as well. The Audi R8 LMS has clinched four victories there since 2011, most recently in the drivers’ and manufacturers’ classifications a year ago.