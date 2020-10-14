Audi offers first production animated Digital Matrix LED headlights in 2021 Audi e-tron Sportback and e-tron SUV

As lighting technology advances, Audi continues leading the way, now offering Digital Matrix LED (DML) headlights as optional equipment in 2021 e-tron and e-tron Sportback models. This is the first time DML headlights have been mass-produced for a production vehicle.

Comprised of 1.3 million micromirrors per headlight, DML headlights essentially operate like movie projectors, emitting tiny unique particles or adaptable light. At market introduction, this lighting technology offers a selection of five different welcome/leaving animations when the vehicle is parked, each with unique motion graphics and text selected through a vehicle’s MMI touchscreen display. With DML headlights – and other innovations like a capacitive-touch steering wheel and Integrated Toll Module® technology – the Audi e-tron lineup continues to lead the brand in offering the latest technologies to customers.

Audi’s innovate lighting technology provides customers with a confidence-inspiring drive that can illuminate their road ahead. Beyond the welcome/leaving animations currently available for U.S. vehicles, the full feature set of DML headlights includes:

A 50-meter “light carpet” that is designed to keep light within the driver’s lane and extends the carpet left or right when changing lanes and helps to avoid a “blinding” effect for oncoming traffic

Low-beam curved lighting that bends below oncoming traffic and can help illuminate people or objects on the side of the road, which are otherwise difficult to detect

Electrostatically controlled micromirrors that can adjust light beam pixels up to 5,000 times per second

On-ground light arrows that place the vehicle’s tires within its lane

Although the total functionality of Digital Matrix LED headlights is not yet fully available in the U.S., the brand continues to work with government officials and authorities in an effort to do so for U.S. consumers.

To see the full functionality of the European-specification DML headlights in various conditions, check it out here.

The 2021 Audi e-tron and e-tron Sportback are available at dealerships nationwide starting this month.

SOURCE: Audi of America