Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency

Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi’s digital consumer touchpoints

Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi’s digital ecosystem.

Audi RED will enable the brand to mobilize, activate, and tackle complex digital solutions quickly and pilot new customer-facing experiences at unparalleled speed to market. The new joint venture was created in 50-50 partnership with kyu Collective member and data-driven creative agency, BIMM.

“Customer expectations are changing rapidly, and we are focused on creating the best experiences to meet their needs. Audi RED allows us the speed and scale we need to serve the North American audience and beyond,” said Mirjam Abel, Vice President, Digital Business, Audi of America and Audi Canada.

“Digitalization of the entire customer journey will be the future. Audi RED is one way we will create a consistent, seamless, and emotional premium experience at all brand touchpoints,” said Boris Meiners, Head of Digital Business Portfolio and Program Management at AUDI AG.

The goal of Audi RED is to bring together subject matter experts across technology, strategy and creative to think beyond the day-to-day and develop re-imagined digital experiences for the Audi customer.

“This joint venture is built out of a successful partnership of more than 15 years between Audi and BIMM,” said Audi RED Managing Director, Marco Tomada. “A brain trust of thinkers and developers are committed to rapid development and delivery from concept to customer experience.”

Audi RED is a joint venture between Audi Group company A4EX, LLC and BIMM Management Inc.

SOURCE: Audi