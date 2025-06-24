Exceptional design, exciting debuts – MG powers-up for Goodwood Festival of Speed

Alluring MG Cyberster Black and outstanding Cyber X concept set for Goodwood

MG is powering up for 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed by confirming that two, breathtaking design showpieces Cyberster Black and Cyber X will make their European debuts over July 10-13. MG will also unveil two new, technologically advanced EVs at Goodwood with the first opportunity to see them being at 11 am on Thursday, 10 July.

One of the new models will unleash its phenomenal EV acceleration on the iconic hill climb over the Festival of Speed alongside the popular and rapid MG EX4 EV which returns with a striking, new livery especially created for the event and which pays homage to the MG Metro 6R4. As well as the MG main stand – which will also display the MGS5 EV and award-winning MG HS SUV – there’ll be a second, eye-catching and fun MG experience area to explore featuring the high-performance MG4 EV XPower. Founder of the Festival of Speed, The Duke of Richmond CBE DL comments:

“After officially celebrating their centenary with us in some style last year, MG will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with two important, new production models as well some outstanding concept cars which we’re excited to be hosting. The opportunity to catch a first glimpse of captivating future design and technical innovation is a key part of the Goodwood experience and MG has so much to offer this year.”

A dynamic and truly global brand – with customers in nearly 120 countries and over 240,000 sales achieved in Europe during 2024 – MG has chosen the Festival of Speed to showcase two, newly developed design concepts which showcase the marque’s ambitions, continuing sense of adventure and design capabilities.

The spectacular MG Cyberster electric two-seat convertible will return to Goodwood sporting a colour scheme worthy of the exclusive Goodwood Drivers Ball. MG Cyberster Black features a luxurious deep black paint treatment which further elevates the car to create an elegant image with contrasting chrome accents and impactful all-black interior.

The rugged and compact Cyber X concept showcases the exciting potential of the ‘Cyber’ sub-brand and takes MG into the city with a provocative, head-turning and youthful EV ‘urban explorer’ complete with eye-catching pop-up headlamps and extremely short front and rear overhangs which accentuate a grounded, agile posture and its ability to handle complex urban and suburban roads.

Envisioned by MG’s Vice President of SAIC Design, Jozef Kaban, Cyber X underlines MG’s commitment to creating cars with character and soul in the electric age and exploring the creative potential of the MG marque as it begins a second century of vehicle production. Jozef Kaban says:

“We’re looking forward to introducing the original Cyber X and elegant Cyberster Black. MG has a tradition of creating emotive cars that stand-out from the crowd and we’re passionate about continuing this work as well as exploring how we might take the brand in some new, unexpected directions.”

SOURCE: MG Motor UK