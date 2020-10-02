Audi Hungaria to introduce Aluminum Closed Loop

Audi Hungaria uses large amounts of aluminum for automobile production, approximately 38,000 metric tons per year. Because the production of aluminum is very energy intensive, Audi Hungaria manages the material in a recycling loop. This conserves energy and valuable resources. With the Aluminum Closed Loop, aluminum waste arising during production is returned to the supplier, who uses it to produce aluminum coils of original quality and returns these to Audi. This closes the loop and provides for sustainable production.

Sustainable production that conserves resources is very important to Audi Hungaria. The company is working continuously to decarbonize its site. “We are not only reducing factory CO 2 emissions, but are also implementing measures that transcend the plant’s grounds to reduce our carbon footprint. These include reforestation in the surrounding area, optimized logistics processes and supporting our suppliers with sustainable solutions. Our motivation is the Volkswagen and Audi Group’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement. Our common goal is to keep the global rise in temperature by 2050 to well below 2 degrees Celsius. The Aluminum Closed Loop plays an important role here. We are pleased to be implementing it at Audi Hungaria in the near future,” said Alfons Dintner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI HUNGARIA Zrt.