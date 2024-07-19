ATL Renting receives its 2,000th DAF truck

Based on excellent experiences, rental leader opts for New Generation DAF again

Belgian ATL Renting has taken its 2,000th DAF truck into service. This DAF XG 480 FT joins ATL Renting’s fleet, which provides all kinds of long-term rental options for trucks, trailers, vans and other vehicles to businesses across Europe.

ATL Renting, founded in 1997, is a Belgian family business with subsidiaries in Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Romania. With a fleet of over 7,500 vehicles and trailers, it is one of the largest rental companies for commercial vehicles in Europe. Its headquarter is based in Tessenderlo, Belgium.

Experience-based early adopters

Based its excellent experiences with DAF trucks in the past, ATL Renting was one of the early adopters of the New Generation DAF vehicle series. What sets the new vehicles apart, according to ATL, is their excellent reliability in combination with unmatched fuel efficiency, outstanding passive and active safety and superior driver comfort.

“Just like we, our customers highly appreciate trucks from DAF”, said Koen De Coninck, Commercial Director at ATL Renting. “The 2,000th truck now delivered is in fact already the 730th New Generation DAF truck ATL Renting has taken into operation.”

Partnership

ATL Renting praises its close partnership with DAF Trucks. De Coninck: “DAF’s indisputable service and quality are fundamental reasons for choosing their trucks. And thanks to the dense European DAF service network, our customers can always find the best truck support just around the corner, wherever they are in Europe. That is another reason why the number of DAF trucks in our fleet continues to grow.”

SOURCE: DAF