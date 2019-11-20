At the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, INFINITI debuts Edition 30 vehicles and announces 2020 pricing

As part of its 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show activities, INFINITI will debut its Edition 30 model vehicles. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Edition 30 model line is comprised of specially equipped vehicles that highlight the company’s 30-year legacy of forward-thinking design.

“For our 30th Anniversary, we’ve been focused on looking 30 Years Forward while celebrating the momentous technological and design innovations of our past and present,” said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President, INFINITI Americas. “This includes our Edition 30 line of vehicles, which we are honored to showcase at the Los Angeles Auto Show this year.”

The Edition 30 lineup encompasses the brand’s best-selling models: the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80. This model line represents the brand’s dedication to bringing world’s-first technological advances and implementing a contemporary exterior design into its full lineup of vehicles. With the driver in mind, INFINITI incorporated safety technology as standard with features typically offered as part of the ProASSIST package, such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

In addition to these technologies, each Edition 30 model features a number of distinctive design touches unique to this line of limited-run vehicles. This includes a choice of elegant exterior colors Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow and Majestic White and a driver-focused interior, complete with handcrafted materials and a clean, minimalist design. Additionally, each model boasts a special “EDITION 30” exterior badge and feature stylish new 19-inch alloy wheels for the Q50 and Q60 and larger 20 or 22-inch aluminum alloy wheels for the QX50, QX60 and QX80, all finished in a tasteful dark chrome.

SOURCEL INFINITI