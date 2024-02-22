Ashok Leyland celebrates 3 million vehicles production milestone

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the production rollout of its 3 millionth vehicle

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the production rollout of its 3 millionth vehicle. The event took place at its the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand. This significant achievement highlights Ashok Leyland’s enduring dedication to innovation, technological advancement, and strong customer relationships.

Ashok Leyland has been a driving force in the Indian and international commercial vehicle sector with technology at the forefront. Millions of passengers rely on Ashok Leyland buses daily to reach their destinations, while the brand’s trucks play a pivotal role in keeping the wheels of the economy turning.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland said, “We are proud to have achieved this significant milestone. Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leading the CV industry in product technology and innovation. The rollout of our 3 millionth vehicle is a testament to our well-established reputation for manufacturing highly reliable products and delivering top-notch customer service. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our employees, customers, and all business partners who have contributed immensely to our success.”

Mr. Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Ashok Leyland. The roll out of the 3 millionth vehicle from our factory validates the joint efforts made by our numerous teams including our supplier and technology partners. It also reinforces our commitment to provide top-quality products and services tailored to meet the emerging demands of commercial mobility.”

Ashok Leyland has a history of pioneering industry-first achievements that redefine standards and establish new benchmarks, reflecting its commitment to excellence across all business operations. Also, in line with its dedication to customer satisfaction and service excellence, the company has embarked on a comprehensive network expansion, bolstering its presence and reach nationwide.

This expansion reaffirms the brand’s commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support to customers, ensuring their continued success. Outside India, Ashok Leyland has now expanded to 48 countries. Ashok Leyland, as it completes its 75 years, is fully committed to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem, moving steadfastly on its vision of becoming the Top 10 Commercial Vehicle player globally.

