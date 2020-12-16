Arzt Reisen expands its Setra fleet

Bus company Ludwig Arzt Omnibusverkehr e.K. is expanding its fleet with six Setra Low Entry intercity buses. The S 415 LE business models will be used on regional lines in the Neumarkt area. In order to provide the best possible protection against corona virus infections for drivers and passengers alike, the company had the new low-floor buses equipped with driver protection doors made of polycarbonate, which Daimler Buses developed especially for Setra MultiClass vehicles. Ernst Rupprecht, Managing Director at Arzt, is highly committed to the best possible protection of people’s health: “In addition to the six new vehicles, we have retrofitted all intercity buses in our existing Setra fleet.”

Besides the low-floor buses, the company from Seligenporten near Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate region also received two Setra ComfortClass 500 coaches. From next year, the new S 516 HD will be used for the river cruise operator Viking River Cruises, while the S 517 HD will be used for the company’s European tour operations.

The traditional company, which was founded in 1946 by Ludwig Arzt as a haulage company for goods transport, currently operates 54 Setra vehicles. Ludwig Arzt Omnibusverkehr e.K. is one of the largest private bus companies in the Nuremberg region.

SOURCE: Setra