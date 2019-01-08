Argus, Elektrobit, and NXP provide combined solution to protect connected and automated vehicles

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, and its subsidiary, Argus Cyber Security (Argus), a global leader in automotive cyber security, announced today that they are collaborating with NXP to bring to market the industry’s first complete software-hardware solution that delivers comprehensive protection against even the most sophisticated cyberattacks. With vehicle safety as the highest priority, it is critical that OEMs have the ability to provide passengers with optimal defense against cyber threats. The combined solution enables car makers to comply with upcoming regulations and current guidelines that require equipping vehicle systems with the ability to detect and respond to cyber-security incidents.

This first-of-its-kind solution consists of:

NXP’s Secure CAN Transceiver for a vehicle’s controller area network (CAN) bus, which detects and prevents malicious activity at the CAN bus level;

Argus’ Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS), which detects potentially malicious activity through data and timing heuristics, and then reports this activity to a security backend to enable an appropriate response;

EB cadian Sync software, which enables continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates in the vehicle, including critical updates to ECUs as necessitated by the NXP Secure CAN Transceiver and Argus IDPS findings.

“Connected functions in today’s cars require the security solutions of the highest standards”, said Martin Schleicher, executive vice president, business management at EB. “This joint solution helps car makers and their suppliers to bring to market secure cars, compliant with upcoming regulations and current guidelines for automated cars.”

“Argus has conducted dozens of research projects across fleets, vehicles, and vehicle components and has found that all of them are vulnerable to cyberattacks,” said Yoni Heilbronn, chief marketing officer, at Argus Cyber Security. “This comprehensive approach to security with Elektrobit and NXP is vital for car makers to keep even the most sophisticated threats outside of the vehicle.”

“NXP’s secure CAN Transceiver is a perfect hardware complement to EB’s and Argus’ software solution, one that aims to deliver a truly holistic security solution for increasingly connected cars,” said Timo Roermund, head of automotive security, at NXP.

SOURCE: Elektrobit