Aptiv to present at Baird’s 2018 Global Industrial Conference

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) will present Wednesday, November 7 at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL. Aptiv’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro will present at 10:00 a.m. CST.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com, or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934.

About Aptiv



Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

