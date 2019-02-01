Aptiv reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, today reported fourth quarter 2018 U.S. GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $0.94 per diluted share. Excluding special items, fourth quarter earnings from continuing operations totaled $1.34 per diluted share.

Fourth Quarter Highlights Include:

Revenue of $3.6 billion, up 8% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures

U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations of $247 million, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94

Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations of $1.34 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 11.8%; Adjusted Operating Income of $430 million

Returned $335 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Full Year 2018 Highlights Include:

Revenue of $14.4 billion, up 10% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements and divestitures

U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations of $1,067 million, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.02

Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations of $5.26 per diluted share, up 13%

Adjusted Operating Income margin of 12.1%; Adjusted Operating Income of $1,751 million, up 10%

Returned $732 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

“In 2018, Aptiv continued to build on its track record of industry leadership, innovation and execution, delivering double-digit earnings growth and record new business awards totaling $22 billion, focused on delivering the software capabilities, advanced computing platforms and networking architecture that are making the future of mobility real,” said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer. “We increased the long-term competitiveness of our business model by continuing to reduce overhead costs and reinvest those savings in the development of advanced technologies. We also continued our track record of value-enhancing and balanced capital deployment, investing $1.2 billion in the accretive bolt-on acquisitions of KUM and Winchester, and returned over $700 million of cash to shareholders. Looking ahead, I’ve never been more confident and excited about our future, and our outlook for 2019 reflects our commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders.”

