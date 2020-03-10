Aptiv named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company

Aptiv, a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, announced today it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

“Aptiv has transformed our business to focus on innovating at the intersection of the most disruptive trends in the automotive industry,” said Kevin Clark, President and CEO, Aptiv. “This award goes to our engineers who are working to solve mobility’s toughest problems with technology that improves safety, lowers emissions, and delivers the intelligent software-enabled features consumers want.”

Fast Company recognized Aptiv for its work in the development of Level 1 – 3 ADAS systems and Level 4 – 5 autonomous driving solutions which will make mobility safer and more accessible. The company’s industry-leading advanced active safety technologies are currently used by 20 global automakers. Aptiv also operates a fleet of Level 4 autonomous vehicles in both the U.S. and Asia, across a wide range of driving conditions and environments, including the industry’s largest commercial deployment of self-driving vehicles in Las Vegas, Nevada. This real-life commercial application of automated driving technology has provided more than 100,000 rides on the Lyft network, and received a 5-out-of-5 star rating from 98 percent of the passengers.

The Most Innovative Companies issue is now available online at https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020 and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020.

SOURCE: Aptiv