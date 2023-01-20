Aptera’s Launch Edition offers unique solution to universal EV adoption and energy independence

Aptera is electrified to announce its Launch Edition, the first series of over 40,000 orders for a fleet of ultra-efficient vehicles that will bring solar mobility and freedom from the grid a reality

Aptera is electrified to announce its Launch Edition, the first series of over 40,000 orders for a fleet of ultra-efficient vehicles that will bring solar mobility and freedom from the grid a reality.

Steve Fambro, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, explains: “We’ve solved the equation for a more efficient way to travel by harnessing the power of the sun, and we’re excited to introduce our Launch Edition vehicle to the world. Our tireless efforts have resulted in the Aptera vehicle, that can take you where you want to go using the creative energy directly from our sun and efficiently converted into free movement.”

Aptera’s Launch Edition

Aptera’s Launch Edition was created with one purpose in mind — energy efficiency. Its unique shape, ultra-lightweight, and ultra-strong materials allow Aptera to slip through the air using a quarter of the energy compared to other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Equipped with roughly 700 watts of proprietary solar technology, Aptera drives up to 40 miles per day directly from the sun’s rays, making it possible to never plug in to charge again.

Core specifications

Stellar charging infrastructure

With Aptera’s solar technology, consistent access to a charging station or even a plug and socket isn’t necessary. Aptera’s Launch Edition comes integrated with a solar charging package allowing most people to drive for weeks, even months, without ever having to plug in to charge. In a location with very high sun exposure like Southern California, the average American driver would never have to plug in, based on the daily average of 29 miles. In a location with medium sun exposure such as New York or Chicago, you will only need to plug in roughly three times per year.

Plus, with Aptera’s efficient vehicle platform, any standard power outlet in the world becomes a place to charge your vehicle. When plugged into a 120V outlet, Aptera’s Launch Edition can still charge over 13 miles per hour or roughly 150 miles overnight.

Charging specifications

Revolutionary assembly

In partnership with CPC Group, Aptera has developed an efficient and streamlined process for manufacturing their Launch Edition vehicles. These methods allow for quicker vehicle deliveries and a better use of raw materials. One of the most important aspects of this process is Aptera’s specialized composite body, or Body in Carbon – BinC. The resulting BinC takes much less time to assemble and yields quality and repeatability that is truly a new paradigm for manufacturing composite vehicle bodies and closures, especially when compared to other steel or aluminum vehicles.

This process is only just the beginning of Aptera’s plans to move solar mobility forward. After the company’s Launch Edition production line is up and running, Aptera expects eight different assembly plants to be in operation around the globe by 2028.

When will the Launch Edition hit the roads?

Aptera is finalizing the fourth and final phase of its product development, Delta. As part of this phase, Aptera will complete crash testing and validation. Once completed, Aptera plans to scale quickly into full-scale single shift production of 10,000 vehicles per year. From there, Aptera will expand its output to dual shift 20,000 vehicles per year out of its Carlsbad, California facility.

“While our delivery timeline is funding dependent, our goal is to begin production by the end of 2023,” Chris Anthony, Co-Founder and Co-CEO said. “Once we meet our fundraising objectives, we will be able to provide a more accurate delivery timeline.”

With over 40,000 reservations, the production of Aptera’s Launch Edition vehicle symbolizes the dawn of a new era for the company as it shifts toward manufacturing. For more information on Aptera’s Launch Edition, download the full spec sheet here.

“Our Launch Edition is our chance to show the world something that’s never existed before,” says Anthony. “Our identity at Aptera is about transformation, reinvention, and surprises. The Launch Edition is our chance to lead a movement that’s for everyone. We are solar mobility, and we are the future.”

SOURCE: Aptera