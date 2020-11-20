Approval of the prospectus relating to the listing of Stellantis shares

Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”) announced today that the Netherlands authority for the financial markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) has approved their prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading in Europe of the shares of FCA (“Shares”), which will be renamed Stellantis, in the context of the Cross-border Merger. The Shares will be listed and traded on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana SpA, and on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The prospectus was prepared in the context of the application for listing and admission to trading (i) on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Shares to be issued in the Cross-border Merger, and (ii) on Euronext Paris of all Shares, including those to be issued in the Cross-Border Merger. The Shares to be issued in the merger will also be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

The prospectus can be viewed on the Groupe PSA website (www.groupe-psa.com , section “PSA FCA Merger project”) and on the FCA website (www.fcagroup.com, section “FCA-PSA Merger ” ).

The prospectus will be made available to the public in accordance with the requirements of applicable regulations.

SOURCE: PSA Group