Appointment of Linda Jackson as CEO of the PEUGEOT brand

Linda Jackson has been appointed CEO of the PEUGEOT brand as of January 20, 2021.

From the United Kingdom to France, Linda Jackson has built her wide experience across the industry, notably with Finance and Commercial roles in Jaguar, Land Rover and Rover Group in which she went from Regional Financial Manager for Rover Europe in the late 90s to European Sales Finance Director for the MG Rover Group until the end of the year 2004, before joining the PSA Group in 2005.

Linda’s first role within PSA Group was as Finance Director of Citroën UK, and then of Citroën France, from 2009 to 2010. She became CEO of Citroën UK and Ireland in July 2010.

in 2014, Linda was appointed as the Global CEO of the Citroen brand and member of the PSA Global Executive Committee.

In her 6 years as Global CEO of Citroen, from 2014, Linda succeeded in repositioning the brand, increasing sales and transforming Citroën into one of the most respected brands.

In January 2020, Linda was appointed to head up Mainstream Brand Portfolio development, to clarify and ensure the differentiation of brands with the mainstream product portfolio.

Linda Jackson, born in the United Kingdom and graduating with an MBA from the University of Warwick, has spent her entire career in the automotive industry.

“I am delighted to be joining the PEUGEOT brand and to be continuing the work undertaken over the last few years with the current teams. The challenge is all the more exciting as it comes at the same time as the launch of the Stellantis group”

Linda Jackson, CEO PEUGEOT Brand

SOURCE: PEUGEOT