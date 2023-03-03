Antolin launches its new brand as a reflection of its transformation process

The automotive industry is experiencing a new era marked by sustainable, digital, connected mobility that puts the user at the center. To lead this shift from inside the vehicle, Antolin is immersed in a process of transforming its business based on technological innovation, sustainability and talent as differentiating values.

Seventy years after its founding, the company is entering a new stage of its history with the aim of consolidating itself as a global provider of innovative and technological solutions for automobile interiors. It is a company which strives for a responsible and sustainable business model that creates value for its stakeholders.

As part of that transformation, the company debuts a new brand and corporate identity to convey the essence of the new Antolin. The new brand represents the link between the company’s history and its aim of leading future mobility.

In the words of Jorge Álvarez-Naveiro, Corporate Director of Antolin Brand, Communication, Marketing and Partnerships: “It’s a new image that reinforces who we are and who we want to be. A change that looks to the future without losing sight of Antolin’s essence and roots and that strives to contribute to the transformation of mobility from within, providing the best onboard experience for people. Antolin is talent, innovation and sustainability, concepts that the new brand captures”:

The core element of the new brand is Antolin’s “A”, a triangle that represents the company’s past, present and future: stability, growth and progress. A simple “A” without the word “Grupo”, which disappears.

The style of the “A” represents a crossroads, the period of transformation that the industry is experiencing. The green element is Antolin’s business, the window through which we see the interior of the automobile.

In addition to representing the business and essence of the company, the new brand aims to connect with stakeholders. That’s why the chosen typography conveys experience, knowledge and the future. These same concepts are reflected in the colour range: blue reflects collaborators´ professionalism and the shade of green represents sustainable innovation.

The brand is accompanied by the company’s claim, which always begins with “in” and which defines its essence as a global provider of technology solutions for automobile interiors: