Another order for Solaris hydrogen buses from France – to the city of Belfort

Solaris has won a prestigious order from the French market in recent days. The producer will deliver eight articulated hydrogen buses to the city of Belfort. The 18-meter buses will be equipped with a state-of-the-art hydrogen system, which, combined with a modular drive, guarantees optimal driving performance. The Urbino 18 hydrogen will be delivered to the customer in the second half of 2025.

In the first half of July, Solaris signed a contract to supply eight hydrogen buses to the city of Belfort. The vehicles were purchased by the public entity SMTC (Le Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun du Territoire de Belfort), which brings together transport operators in the region. The ultimate operator of the new hydrogen buses will be the Régie des Transports du Territoire de Belfort (RTTB), which manages mobility, including bus transport, of Belfort.

‘We are extremely proud to collaborate with SMTC in Belfort and to supply the city with the high-tech, zero-emission hydrogen buses. The Urbino 18 hydrogen are not only an innovative means of transport but also a step towards a sustainable future. Thanks to the new Solaris buses, the residents of Belfort will be able to enjoy cleaner air and modern, reliable public transport,’ said Brice Bonavia, Managing Director of Solaris France.

The buses ordered by Belfort will be equipped with a state-of-the-art hydrogen system, which includes a 100 kW hydrogen fuel cell and a composite tanks that can store more than 50 kg of hydrogen at a pressure of 350 bar. Solaris High Power batteries will support the fuel cell at times of peak electricity demand. At the heart of the drive will be a 240 kW electric motor. The bus will also feature a modular drive system, which, by dispersing its components, allows for better use of space on the vehicle’s roof. It also increases passenger space.

In accordance with the latest regulations, the buses will comply with GSR2 standards, including a system that alerts the driver to the presence of road users in the so-called ‘blind spot’. The ordered Urbino hydrogen buses will feature high-efficiency air conditioning with a heat pump function. Additionally, the buses will be equipped with the eSConnect monitoring and remote fleet management system.

This is the third order for hydrogen buses from the French market in recent months, following the contracts for four vehicles for Artois Mobilités and 22 buses for Île-de-France Mobilités. The use of hydrogen technology in public transport is gaining increasing popularity, and Solaris is a clear leader in this field – in 2023, the manufacturer held almost 50% of the market share in this segment. More than 220 Urbino hydrogen models are already serving passengers in 25 cities across Europe.

SOURCE: Solaris