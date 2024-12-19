Another batch of Solaris trolleybuses for Tychy

Tyskie Linie Trolejbusowe (TLT Tychy) has signed a contract with Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. for delivery of 18 modern Trollino 12 trolleybuses

Tyskie Linie Trolejbusowe (TLT Tychy) has signed a contract with Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. for delivery of 18 modern Trollino 12 trolleybuses. The new vehicles will be equipped with a range of innovative solutions aimed at improving passenger comfort and safety, as well as enhancing the efficiency of the city’s public transport network.

Tychy, alongside Gdynia and Lublin, is one of three cities in Poland that use trolleybuses in its public transport system. The Tychy operator’s fleet, TLT, already includes several dozen Solaris trolleybuses. Thanks to the contract signed in December 2024 between TLT Tychy and Solaris Bus & Coach, the Tychy fleet will soon be expanded by another 18 twelve-metre Trollino vehicles, with deliveries to be completed in early 2026.

In addition to the traditional trolleybus drive, the Trollino vehicles will be equipped with traction batteries that will enable driving also outside the overhead wires and in areas with no catenary. The vehicles will be able to be charged in two modes – while using the trolleybus network and while stationary, via a plug-in charging socket.

Tyskie Linie Trolejbusowe is a long-standing partner of Solaris. Since 2002, the manufacturer has delivered 30 trolleybuses and 2 electric buses to Tychy, co-creating the ecological transformation of public transport in the region.

SOURCE: Solaris