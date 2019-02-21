Aluminum Association hits record membership with new member companies

The Aluminum Association announced today the addition of four new member companies – Brunswick Corporation, Consolidated Engineering Company, Shapiro Metals and Vesuvius USA. Brunswick Corporation joins the association as a producer member – a firm that makes or fabricates aluminum products. Consolidated Engineering Company, Shapiro Metals and Vesuvius USA join as associate members – organizations that supply goods and services to the industry.

“This is a dynamic time for the aluminum industry in the United States, with both opportunities and challenges for the full value chain,” said Michelle O’Neill, Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Sustainability at Alcoa and Chair of the Aluminum Association. “We are pleased to welcome these new members and their unique perspectives to the conversation as we continue to represent the full aluminum industry.”

New companies include:

Brunswick Corporation: Brunswick Corporation, based in Mettawa, IL, is a market leader in the marine, fitness and billiards industries. A vertically integrated organization, Brunswick produces foundry and cast alloys for its own line products, as well as for external customers.

Consolidated Engineering Company: Consolidated Engineering Company, headquartered in Kennesaw, GA, is an industrial furnace manufacturer that designs and supplies heat treatment products for industrial manufacturing companies all over the world. It offers aluminum, steel and titanium heat treatment systems for castings, forgings, extrusions, coils, foils, and wires.

Shapiro Metals: Shapiro Metals, established in 1904, is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 10 locations in the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest of the US. Shapiro Metals provides industrial scrap metal recycling services across the aluminum industries. The company specializes in innovative recycling programs for automotive, transportation, aerospace, die cast, foundry and other manufacturers.

Vesuvius USA: Based in Champaign, Illinois, Vesuvius USA develops, manufactures and markets specialty ceramics, refractory products and flow control systems and services for industrial applications. Vesuvius USA operates as a subsidiary of Vesuvius plc.

The new members join at a time of record demand for the aluminum industry and record membership for the Aluminum Association, which is the largest aluminum trade association in the United States. The association represents 120 member companies across the full value chain, and those companies produce 70 percent of all aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America.