Already more than 100,000 orders for Opel Grandland X

The Opel Grandland X celebrated its world premiere exactly one year ago at the IAA Frankfurt international motor show. In the meantime Opel’s newest sport utility vehicle (SUV) has established itself very successfully in the market segment. Since sales began in summer 2017 customers have placed more than 100,000 orders for the dynamic SUV, with about 25 percent of them coming from Germany. Demand is especially high for the Grandland X with technology and comfort features such as AFL LED adaptive forward lighting and the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system.

“The Opel Grandland X is stylish, technologically advanced and powered by Euro 6d-TEMP compliant engines”, says Opel Managing Director Sales, Aftersales and Marketing, Xavier Duchemin. “Our customers appreciate the combination of comfort, sportiness and practicability. The Grandland X tops our SUV range and is the perfect complement to the Crossland X and the Mokka X.”

In the most recent production allocations, Groupe PSA decided that the Grandland X will be made at the Eisenach plant from 2019 onward. A Grandland X representing the 100,000 customers was therefore delivered by Autohaus Schorr in Eisenach. The happy owner, Antje Fink said: “I ordered the Grandland X because it is not only sporty but also comfortable. The LED headlamps and the excellent AGR seats are simply ‘must-haves’. And the Grandland X will also be built here, which makes it a real Thuringian.”

The majority of Grandland X customers order top-of-the-line equipment levels. The INNOVATION and Ultimate trims together account for about 70 percent of all orders. INNOVATION includes advanced assistance systems such as Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection and Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Drowsiness Alert as well as Park Pilot front and rear. Comfort is further increased by standard equipment such as the remote controlled tailgate, Keyless Open and Start, dual zone climate control and the heated steering wheel. The standard equipment of the range-topping Grandland X Ultimate additionally includes ergonomic AGR leather seats certified by “Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.” and a premium sound system from Denon. The black roof, black mirrors and two-tone 19-inch “BiColor” light-alloy wheels add stylish details.

Individual options that further increase comfort are also in very high demand, especially the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink in-car entertainment. The infotainment system, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is installed in 70 percent of cars ordered. The integrated navigation with European roadmaps and 3D-view is operated via the eight-inch colour touchscreen or voice control. Compatible smartphones are charged inductively via wireless charging, an option chosen by around 25 percent of Grandland X customers.

Additional safety in the Grandland X is provided by the Adaptive Forward Lighting with full LED headlamps, which is ordered in 40 percent of cars delivered. The headlamps adapt the lighting distribution to the prevailing driving conditions via seven modes, without causing glare for oncoming traffic or vehicles ahead in the same lane. Equally popular with customers is the heated ThermaTec windscreen, which ensures good visibility for Grandland X drivers during cold weather.

Prices for the Opel Grandland X in Germany start at €24,000 including VAT.

SOURCE: Opel