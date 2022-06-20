Alpine and Renault premiere new models at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Renault and Alpine will attend the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed with a number of world and UK premieres

Alpine and Renault will showcase a range of new models for the first time at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, including the All-New Megane E-Tech Electric which will have its public debut on the legendary hill.

The new electric hatchback will also be on display at the show’s EV-only Electric Avenue, where attendees will be amongst the first in the UK to see Renault’s newest pure electric vehicle up close and discover why thousands of drivers have already registered their interest.

The Renault 5 Prototype – also on display in Electric Avenue – will be shown in the UK for the first time since it was unveiled last year. The striking concept is a new twist on the original, updating the iconic hatchback with a bold, contemporary new look and an advanced pure electric drivetrain. The concept previews the future Renault 5, scheduled for 2024.

The flared wheel arches of the five-door supermini concept take their inspiration from another Renault 5 that will also be at the Festival of Speed – the Renault 5 Turbo Maxi Superproduction. The mid-engine, turbocharged classic that made its name in Group B rallying, will be piloted up the hill by the veteran Renault and French rally driver Alain Serpaggi.

Alpine

Alpine will add to the excitement of this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with the world premiere of the motorsport-focused Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 limited edition.

Inspired by the Alpine A110 that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse, the striking limited edition will take to the venue’s legendary hill throughout the weekend.

The Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 limited edition will certainly be a rare and memorable sight for spectators. The coupé boasts a 300hp engine, a finely-tuned chassis and a two-tone black and yellow livery that is set off with distinctive black and white graphics.

When not demonstrating its race-bred performance on the hill, the Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 will be on display in the First Glance Paddock. Here, visitors will enjoy a closer look at the latest Alpine, having the opportunity to peruse its special features that include 18-inch gloss white Grand Prix wheels, Sabelt® Racing bucket seats, orange Brembo® brake callipers and the new Alpine multimedia system with AndroidAuto™ and Apple Carplay™ connectivity.

Also officially representing the brand at the Festival of Speed will be the model that inspired the limited edition; original A110 Berlinetta that competed in the Tour de Corse in 1975.

Inaugurated in 1956, the Tour de Corse is one of the most emblematic events in motorsport, particularly in rallying. In 1967, the event became part of the French Rally Championship, and in 1973 it became the marquee French round of the World Rally Championship. Two years later, 77 crews took to the Corsican asphalt, but only 22 finished, a clear indicator of the rally’s degree of difficulty as the 1975 edition was the scene of many surprises.

The Alpine A110 and Lancia Stratos HF fought hard for the win, and it all came down to the final special stage. The A110 trailed between 5 and 30 seconds before the last timed sector but both set identical times in this final battle as the Alpine came within 32 seconds of the highest step of the podium.

SOURCE: Renault