All-new Nissan Rogue leads Nissan’s lineup revival in U.S.

The all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue crossover will arrive in showrooms across the U.S. later this month, marking the latest new model launch under the company’s global transformation plan, Nissan NEXT.

In the U.S., Nissan is looking to the future with dramatic new models such as the upcoming Ariya electric crossover SUV and the just-announced Z Proto. The company is updating its model lineup with fresh, exciting and innovative vehicles designed and engineered to thrill customers.

The all-new Rogue is one of the most advanced Nissan SUVs ever and represents one of the most comprehensive model redesigns in the company’s history. In addition to the bold new exterior style and refined, family-focused interior, the 2021 Rogue has the most standard safety technologies in its class.* It features Nissan Safety Shield 360 standard across the entire lineup. The car’s all-new platform offers premium-level driving dynamics and robust passenger protection.

The 2021 Rogue was designed to meet the needs of a broad range of families and their needs, and it comes with dozens of new available Nissan technologies. A more powerful 2.5-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine and new Vehicle Motion Control system make the Rogue more thrilling to drive. The new ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link provides assistance to reduce the stress of a crowded commute or a long highway drive. By linking ProPILOT Assist with navigation map data, the hands-on system can optimize vehicle speed for upcoming freeway curves, junctions and exits.

The exterior and interior design of the 2021 Rogue reflects the spirit of the vehicle – versatile, fun, adventurous and always rogue. The adventure-ready exterior combines athletic strength with a premium appearance. For the first time, the Rogue will be offered in five two-tone exterior color combinations.

*AutoPacific Segmentation. 2021 Rogue vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base Models Compared. Based on manufacturers’ websites.

SOURCE: Nissan