All-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER premieres in Vietnam – Kick off the future

Heritage of 75years of Nissan electric technology, with a series of international awards

Vietnam Automotive Industry Development Co., Ltd (VAD)– the exclusive distributor of Nissan brand officially launched the All-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER in Vietnam market.

Nissan Kicks e-POWER is equipped with 2nd generation and award winning e-POWER technology. Designed to be energetic, modern, the All-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER brings unique and exciting 100% electric motor driving experience without changing customer’s habits. The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER promised to be the product that bring all the best to the driver: EV Performance without charging-, Fuel Economy, Impressive Design.

Isao Sekiguchi, Regional Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Nissan ASEAN and President of Nissan Motor Thailand said that “We are very excited to take another step in strengthening our commitment to Vietnam and driving innovation that enriches people’s lives with the launch of the award-winning all-new Kicks e-POWER to Vietnam today. Nissan will provide customers with an exciting, electrified driving experience through the all-new Kicks e-POWER, while also contributing to the pursuit of a sustainable future for all.”

All-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is imported directly from Thailand and will be launched with 2 variants Kicks e-POWER E và Kicks e-POWER V with 6 color choices (Pearl White, Black, Red, Blue, Gray & Orange).

Exclusive Nissan e-POWER– for your exciting electrified driving experience

e-POWER borrows from the EV technology perfected in the Nissan LEAF, integrated with gasoline engine, power generator, inverter and a motor. The e-POWER system offers full electric motor drive, meaning that the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor.

In conventional hybrid systems, the wheels are driven by an electric motor and a gasoline engine. However, in the e-POWER system, the gasoline engine is not connected to the wheels; it simply charges the battery. And unlike a full EV, the power source is the engine, rather than just the battery.

Powerful peformance

The all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is equipped with the 2nd Generation e-POWER technology. This results in a maximum power of 136 PS at 3410-9697 rpm with the highest torque of 280 Nm at 0-3410 rpm. The new drivetrain provides the car with more impressive power, better but smoother acceleration and responsiveness, allowing drivers to enjoy the same driving experience as a full-electric vehicle without the need for an external charging or changing their daily lifestyle

The 1.2 liter DOHC 12-valve 3-cylinder engine acts as the vehicle’s own power plant, designed to operate at the optimum speed range for optimum performance and energy savings. The combination of the engine and the larger battery not only provides impressive power but also improved fuel efficiency with 2.2L/100km for city drive (according to data provided by the Registry Department).

The model has 4 separate driving modes: EV, Normal, Sport and Eco, bringing excitement on every journey.

Leading intelligent technology

e-Pedal Step

Free control of the vehicle’s speed with just the accelerator pedal, the frequency of stepping on the brakes is reduced and there is a decrease in driving effort for city driving, which has repeated acceleration and deceleration. For winding, continuous curves, speed control via the accelerator pedal makes drives even more enjoyable.

Around view monitor with MOD

This system gives drivers a complete view of all angles around its vehicle. The Moving Object Detection (MOD) monitors and signals for any moving object and pedestrians. The result is displayed in 8″ Touch-screen Color Display Audio. The safety and innovation of this system are equal to larger premium cars.

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

This technology allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to accelerator and carry out a safer hill start.

Driver Attention Alert

Driver Attention Alert system analyzes driver steering behavior to provide an alert if signs of drowsiness or inattention are detected. If it detects driving behavior consistent with a drowsy driver, the system uses an audible chime sound and displays the amber coffee cup with a message reading, “Take a break?” in the vehicle’s information display.

Reverse sensor, cruise control, Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA) system, Electronic Brake Force Distribution System (EBD), Vehicle Dynamic Control(VDC)Traction control system (TCS), 6 airbags: Apart from Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is also equipped with lots of safety equipment which increases safety both in terms of active and passive safety.

Breakthrough design in every detail

The dimension of the all-new Nissan Kicks e-POWER is 4.305 mm length, 1.760 mm width and 1.615 mm height. The wheelbase is 2,620 mm, the clearance is 182mm and the minimum turning radius is attractive with 5.100 mm. The model has young and sporty look, equipped with a large boomerang-shaped Full LED headlamp cluster that embraces the daytime running LED strip, the characteristic V-motion grille, match with the arrow-shaped LED taillights and 5-spoke wheels, contributes to completing the strong character of the powerful and sporty Nissan Kicks e-POWER.

The highlight in the interior of Nissan Kicks e-POWER is the D-cut steering wheel. Nissan Kicks e-POWER is equipped with a zero gravity driver’s seat – designed based on Nasa technology, which simulates the human posture in a state of zero gravity to reduce pressure on the back, pelvis and upper body, bring the comfortable driving feeling and reducing fatigue. In addition, Nissan Kicks e-POWER also provides 7-inch advanced driver assistance screen – largest in segment and an 8-inch A-IVI entertainment screen with Apple carplay and Android Auto connection. In addition to the breakthrough design, Nissan Kicks e-POWER provide spacious space for storage capacity for the luggage compartment, up to 432L and convenient emergency tire patch kit

